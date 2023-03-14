-

Guests on the dance floor at Saturday night’s Emporia Friends social at Golden Leaf Commons.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

It was part class reunion, part charity fundraiser. Emporia residents both old and new gathered at Golden Leaf Commons on Saturday night to reconnect for a good cause at the third-ever Emporia Friends Social. 

According to event organizer Alan Bowen, Emporia residents both old and new came to this event from far and wide, including from as far south as Alabama.

