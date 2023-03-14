It was part class reunion, part charity fundraiser. Emporia residents both old and new gathered at Golden Leaf Commons on Saturday night to reconnect for a good cause at the third-ever Emporia Friends Social.
According to event organizer Alan Bowen, Emporia residents both old and new came to this event from far and wide, including from as far south as Alabama.
“They’re coming from North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, West Virginia,” said Bowen. “It’s a diverse crowd. …We have a lot of the same people this year. We have a lot of new people.”
Saturday night’s party was special not just for the atmosphere of friendship and fellowship, but because these don’t happen very often. This is only the third Emporia Friends social held in a decade-long span, and each one has attracted progressively more people.
“If the interest is there, we try to do it at least every two to three years,” said Emporia Friends group president and Golden Leaf Commons facility manager.
The first Emporia Friends social event took place in 2013 at the Greensville Ruritan Club, and was the byproduct of a nostalgic Facebook group entitled “If you grew up in Emporia then you might remember this” which was formed two years earlier.
Old-timers and former residents of Emporia used the group as a place to reconnect and recount memories of growing up and living in town, recounting memories of schools, gathering places, and traditions gone by. The group attracted a whopping 500 followers within its first four days in existence, in a time when Facebook had far less adoption.
Each of the Emporia Friends socials has drawn increasingly higher numbers and raised more money for its associated charity, with Saturday’s social managing to sell 231 tickets. The first event brought just over a hundred people to the Ruritan Club and raised $400. The second event, held in 2017, attracted roughly 135 people and raised $1,000.
According to Bowen, all of the door prizes, catering, and everything related to the event was purchased within the Emporia area or donated from Emporia citizens, making this a truly local event in more ways than one. Catering was provided by Originals by Randi, while Andy Lucy of WEVA radio served as disc jockey and provided the music.
“All that stuff was donated by the good people of Emporia,” said Bowen.
It wasn’t just a late-night reunion party, however. It was a late-night reunion party with a good cause behind it. All profits from the event went straight to Emporia’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU), a local organization dedicated to serving victims of sexual, domestic, and child abuse in this area since 1991.
Money was raised largely through ticket sales for a 50-50 raffle, with half of the funds going toward the lucky winner.
“It’s very interesting to me to have become a part of this unit and to see the impact that the staff have on a daily basis with the clients that we work with,” said Katie Turner, director of the FVSAU’s spin-off organization the Child Advocacy Center. “Even in moments such as touching the life of a child by providing them with food, clothing, a coloring book, a stuffed animal on a night that is traumatic and terrifying, or just being there to listen to someone who is having a really difficult time…leaving a terrible relationship.”
Midway through the event, the organizers paused to honor FVSAU founder and figurehead Kathy Turner for her decades of tireless fighting for the rights of women and children.
Bowen presented Turner a plaque as the recipient of the “Michael McDilda Award for Community Service”. The award was named after Michael McDilda, the one who launched the Facebook page which led to the first Emporia Friends social.
Turner joins Lee Seymour as recipient of the award, with Seymour winning his at the previous Emporia Friends social in 2017. Seymour was also recognized for his efforts in promoting this year’s event by selling over 100 tickets.
