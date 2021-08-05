NEW KENT — We are still over three months away from the 2021 November elections in Virginia. For voters in Emporia, this year’s elections might be less about the who, and more about the what. Voters heading to the polls will decide the fate of the proposed Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.
The Colonial Downs Group first announced the project in February 2021. However, the decision to approve or deny the proposal is more complicated than a yes or no vote from the Emporia City Council, all of whom have voiced overwhelming support for the proposal.
Games at Rosie’s operate using parimutuel betting. Parimutuel betting is a system in which wagers made in games that are grouped together are placed in a shared pool. At Rosie’s, games are placed in small groups of six to 12 which share a jackpot that increases as bets are placed on machines in that particular group.
Rosie’s is also unique because it features Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games instead of traditional ”slot-style” games that used randomized odds. HHR games pool results from tens of thousands of historical, real-life horse races to determine the outcome of a given wager. Players can pick the winners of three randomly chosen historical horse races or they can select “auto-cap,” which allows the computer to automatically pick horses with the best odds to win.
In Virginia, localities that do not allow parimutuel betting by law must approve such facilities by a voter referendum. The referendum in the November election will decide Rosie’s future in Emporia.
“We’re going to bring a form of quality entertainment,” said Mark Hubbard, Sr. VP of MWC Advocacy at McGuire Woods Consulting. “We’re going to become community partners by investing in education, affordable housing and community groups.”
“We learn from the groups that we work with what are the community activities and organizations that need a boost and are doing good things. And that’s where we then invest our money.”
Rosie’s has a charitable giving program called Rosie’s Gives Back. To date, the program has donated over $1.4 million to local organizations within the communities in which Rosie’s operates. Rosie’s has logged over 1,100 service hours as a part of this program.
In June 2021, Rosie’s paid out over $217 million to its players across all five locations. The proposed site in Emporia is estimated to bring more than $600,000 in tax revenue to the City, if approved. This year, Rosie’s will pay roughly $700,000 in taxes to the town of Vinton, and roughly $500,000 to the town of Dumfries.
The gaming emporium would create roughly 100 new, local jobs with an average compensation package of $47,000 annually. The facility would house 150 gaming machines, one-fourth the size of the Rosie’s flagship location at Colonial Downs in New Kent.
One in four new jobs at a new site in Emporia would be part of a 24/7 security staff on the premises. Hubbard said he believes that the presence of a Rosie’s facility helps manage crime in localities because of the security presence and constant foot traffic.
Currently, Rosie’s has locations in New Kent, Richmond, Vinton, Hampton and Dumfries. Proposals are currently in place in the Cities of Emporia and Amherst.
