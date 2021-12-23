Emporia’s Family Violence/Sexual Assault Unit recently held an open house for its brand new headquarters on Hicksford Avenue in Emporia. The following afternoon, a fellow civic group — the Riparian Woman’s Club — dropped by to help the FVSAU celebrate the occasion by donating children’s art supplies, including coloring books, markers, and crayons.
The supplies may be intended for the “safe haven room” — which may be occupied by children waiting for family members to come pick them up.
Like the Family Violence Unit, the Riparian Woman’s Club has a committee dedicated to addressing the issue of domestic violence. This includes supporting the FVSAU and similar agencies throughout the state with donations whenever necessary.
“We help support them during the Domestic Violence month,” said Woman’s Club member Jenny Holtkamp. “If they have needs for Christmas presents or anything, we try to donate for that.”
Unfortunately, most of the RWC’s efforts over the last year and a half have been sidelined thanks to the pandemic.
However, this October, for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the R.W.C. planted purple bows across Emporia and Greensville County. Six months earlier, they planted rows of pinwheels in front of the Emporia municipal building for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
