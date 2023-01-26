For one night, Elvis was alive and well -- at least in Emporia.
The auditorium at Greensville Elementary School was transformed into a Las Vegas casino on Saturday night for the first show of the Meherrin River Arts Council’s 2023 season -- the Concert of Kings. Three impersonators of Elvis Presley took to the stage, each of whom representing a different era of the career of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
The first Elvis to enter the building was Moses Snow, who represented Elvis’ early years of the 1950s when the King first spread rock ‘n’ roll to the masses. Snow performed some of Elvis’ earliest and biggest hits, including “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Shake, Rattle, and Roll”, and “Jailhouse Rock”.
Next was Victor Trevino, Jr., an Elvis impersonator since 2005 who represented the King’s “sex-symbol” years of the 1960s, clad in an all-black-leather outfit. Lastly was Kraig Parker, clad in the garish all-white outfit associated with Elvis’ later years. Parker pulled from the late 1960s and early-to-mid 1970s, the era of Elvis’ “comeback”, which included songs such as “Suspicious Minds” and “Hurt”.
With rare exceptions, all three Elvises stayed remarkably in-character throughout the show, even through technical difficulties and sips of water. When Trevino came on stage to replace Snow, he joked that he -- as Elvis -- aged five years in a matter of minutes.
Throughout the show, all three also stopped to interact with members of the audience who were seated in the front row or walked toward the stage -- in some instances, exchanging pieces of their outfit, in other instances exchanging hugs and kisses. Charles Stone, who served as Presley’s tour organizer from 1970 until Presley’s untimely death in 1977, came out in-between each set to share his stories about working alongside the King.
At the tail end of the show, all three Elvis impersonators came out on stage at the same time to lead the audience in singing one of the King’s biggest hits, “Viva Las Vegas”.
The auditorium at Greensville Elementary was filled almost to capacity, and one of those seats was taken by a special guest -- Virginia 75th District delegate Otto Wachsmann.
“I really enjoyed it. It was nice. Great to see people out here having a good time,” said Wachsmann. “I’ve had season tickets for about four or five years now.”
Emporia may not exactly be Las Vegas, but that didn’t stop the traveling party of the Concert of Kings from expressing satisfaction with the arrangements at Greensville Elementary, as well as the hospitality of the people of Emporia.
“I loved the venue. It made us not even have to work hard. It didn’t seem like a job,” said backup singer Linda Lee, who has been touring with Parker for 18 years. “We had a great time, and the hospitality has been great all day.”
The Meherrin River Arts Council’s 2023 concert series will return Feb. 25 with Tony Danza’s “Standards and Stories”.
