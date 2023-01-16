CSX track maintenance in four counties will soon impact 15 railroad crossings in Emporia and Greensville County. Erika Nickell of Southern Commercial Development couldn’t give an exact timeframe of the work schedule but said the project begins on Jan. 23 and ends around Feb. 3.
The Emporia-Greensville crossings undergoing maintenance in the two-week window are;
Forrest Road / CR 662
Rolling Acres Road
Zion Church Road
Bass Road
Private Crossing
Cedar Lane / E. Rock Bridge Road
Liberty Road
Private Crossing / Johnson Road
Private Crossing
Low Ground Road
Briggs Street
Greensville Ave
Hicksford Ave
E. Atlantic Street
Country Club Road
Fifteen railroad crossings in Sussex County, Seven in Halifax County, North Carolina, and five in Northampton County, North Carolina, are scheduled for maintenance work in the same timeframe.
