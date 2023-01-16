-

The railroad crossing on East Atlantic St. is one of 15 railroad crossings slated for maintenance work sometime between Jan. 23 and Feb. 3.

 Mark Mathews/Independent-Messenger

CSX track maintenance in four counties will soon impact 15 railroad crossings in Emporia and Greensville County. Erika Nickell of Southern Commercial Development couldn’t give an exact timeframe of the work schedule but said the project begins on Jan. 23 and ends around Feb. 3.

The Emporia-Greensville crossings undergoing maintenance in the two-week window are;

Forrest Road / CR 662

Rolling Acres Road

Zion Church Road

Bass Road

Private Crossing

Cedar Lane / E. Rock Bridge Road

Liberty Road

Private Crossing / Johnson Road

Private Crossing

Low Ground Road

Briggs Street

Greensville Ave

Hicksford Ave

E. Atlantic Street

Country Club Road

Fifteen railroad crossings in Sussex County, Seven in Halifax County, North Carolina, and five in Northampton County, North Carolina, are scheduled for maintenance work in the same timeframe.