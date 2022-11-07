For those less inclined to sending their children off to trick-or-treat around the neighborhood the traditional way, an alternative has developed in recent years.
Over the past few years, “trunk-or-treat” events have spread rapidly across the nation, and . These events typically take place within a smaller, enclosed area such as a parking lot, with children collecting candy from the trunks of parked cars.
The first annual “Blue Halloween”, organized by the Emporia Police Department, wasn’t quite a “trunk-or-treat”, but the principle was similar.
From 6 to 8 p.m., the roadway in front of the Emporia Police Department headquarters on Budd Street was reserved for Blue Halloween traffic. Trick-or-treaters did not need to leave their cars — instead, volunteers delivered candy to them assembly-line style through a series of “stations”.
Some of the candy stations were sponsored by local businesses or organizations, including the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU), Emmanuel Worship Center, and the law firm Randall, Page, and Bruch.
Although the event “officially” started at 6 p.m., vehicles began rolling up to the police department to collect candy as early as 5:30. Much of the candy was donated generously from the Riparian Women’s Club.
“We wanted to return something back to the community,” said Emporia Police Lieutenant Troy Hawkins, who organized the event. “So we decided to pass out some candy, but also let the local businesses and organizations come assist with us and have some fun tonight.”
Hawkins added that the police department plans on making Blue Halloween an annual event.
If that wasn’t enough candy, there were similar “Trunk-or-Treat” events at the TopHand Foundation and Royal Baptist Church, both located on West Atlantic Street.
The event at TopHand was particularly crowded, with nearly every parking lot filled at the building and the adjacent NAPA Auto Parts, and lines stretching around the corner with children and families waiting to collect candy from volunteering state troopers.
