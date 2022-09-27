After three days of rides, music, and fun, the 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival culminated on Saturday afternoon with its main event, the parade.
Clear blue skies greeted patrons for the event, which kicked off shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The parade began at Laurel Street before turning toward Main Street, where the bulk of attendees watched from sidewalks and grassy hills as people in vehicles threw candy and peanuts their way. A battalion of police and fire vehicles led the procession, followed by a group representing the local Boy Scouts Troop 232 from Purdy.
As per tradition, Mr. Peanut himself followed not far behind, flanking the Boyd Chevrolet truck. Also making special appearances were newly-crowned Miss Virginia Victoria Chuah, as well as Greensville County High School’s “G-Force” Marching Band, and the Acca Temple Shriners’ Oriental Band.
Multiple representatives from city, county, and state government took the opportunity to promote themselves by riding in the parade. These included State Delegate Otto Wachsmann (R-75th), Commonwealth Attorney Patricia Watson, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, and the Emporia City Council.
Along with Miss Virginia, numerous other pageant winners also rolled in the parade, including the Peanut Festival’s “Baby Miss Queen” Carmen Mason and “Young Miss Queen” Emma Moore.
The parade wasn’t the only action on Saturday afternoon. Even before it began and after it ended, visitors were still treated to the carnival at Veterans Memorial Park.
And of course, there was the annual car show, which has been a tradition of the Peanut Festival for almost as long as there has been a Peanut Festival.
More than 50 vehicles, ranging from well-kept antiques to tricked-out modern roadsters, were put out for display on the lawn in front of the old elementary school on South Main Street.
“We got some cool looking stuff here…I mean, high-dollar.” said Earl Blick, who has run the Peanut Festival’s car show since 1974. “We’ll probably get at least 75 [vehicles] today.”
