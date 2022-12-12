Terrence Washington brought his “We Got Your Back Team” youth to Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center Saturday morning to perform Christmas skits and sing Christmas Carols to the facility’s residents. The two-day preparation time for the children was short, but you would not have known it during the performances.
“It was very nice today,” resident Marlene James said. “The kids performed really well.”
The Christmas Caroling turned into an everybody sing-along session as the youth and residents belted out the tunes while grinning ear to ear with joy. The team had its share of supporters assisting in the effort. Commonwealth Attorney Patricia Watson joined the team for the singing. Sheriff Tim Jarratt, several deputies, and Greensville Supervisor William Cain were also present, supporting the team and visiting the residents.
Pastor Charles Jones set up the stories the residents were about to hear. The story of Joseph, Mary, and the Baby Jesus was part of the act. Another group of children performed a skit as shepherds. Giania Walker played a role as one of the shepherds. Remember — she had only two days to prepare to play the part.
“It was fun getting ready,” Walker said. “Sometimes we laughed. Sometimes we fought, but it was play fighting. We were having fun. I’m having fun here today because I like to sing.”
Washington brought Darlene Cain front and center to draw a raffle ticket with a door prize. A potted plant gift was distributed to a resident. It was only a start. Before it was all over, every resident received a present from the We Got Your Back Team. Jones offered to pray with anyone who wanted him to pray with them. He received plenty of offers and went from person to person for the one-on-one sessions.
Washington, the team, and his supporters visited with the residents as they wrapped up the event. Carolyn Darden is one of those residents. She was impressed with the show and pleased with the visit.
“I enjoyed it,” she said. “I love every event we have here.”
Darden is one example of Washington’s mission to bring joy and hope to Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center residents. The 78-year-old has been unable to walk for a year. Darden is undergoing physical therapy and expects to be walking soon. The We Got Your Team brought Darden joy, and the spirit of the visit brought her hope.
When the team left the doors of Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center, it wasn’t quite a mission-accomplished moment. The kids got plenty of practice in before the day was over. At 1 p.m., they repeated the exercise at Accordius Health. At 3 p.m., the act moved to the Eugene H. Bloom Center.
“The purpose of this is to help my kids understand that we have elderly people in the community and it’s our responsibility to take care of them,” Washington said. “We want the residents to know they are not forgotten.”
Expect more to come from Washington and the We Got Your Back Team. Saturday wasn’t a one-time visit. Washington told the residents of every stop he and his team would return.
