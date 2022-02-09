From prenatal to 5 years of age, a child’s best bet as a teacher is the parents. That’s what Parents as Teachers Program Supervisor Jeanette Thompson told members of the Emporia Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon.
Parents as Teachers is a national evidence-based program providing child development skills and support to parents. The local group serves Emporia-Greensville and Sussex County under the umbrella of the Improvement Association.
“For a long time the Improvement Association was known as just Head Start,” Thompson said. “Let me tell you something. There is a big umbrella under the Improvement Association, and Parents as Teachers is proud to be one of the initiatives.”
The local program installed in 2013 sports three full-time home visitors to work with the parents and children. The home visitors teach guardians the skills needed for the early child development of the youngsters up to 5 years old. For instance, a home visitor will ask parents what the youth are doing in the stage of their development. If they fall short, the program mission is to catch them up to speed of where they need to be. The Home visitors are the vehicles empowering parents to work with their own children.
Is the program successful? According to Thompson, research shows Parents as Teachers children are significantly more advanced in language, social development, problem solving, and other intellectual skills compared to their peers. The local Parents as Teachers program under the Improvement Association banner adds another plus. The kids are eligible to enroll in dual programs, such as Head Start for 3 year olds. Head Start is a free education program for children.
“There is so much that we give to families,” Thompson said. “We have so many resources, but the biggest we have is the parents we serve. We are moving them from where they are to where they hope to be for positive community change and positive family change.”
Parents as Teachers plays a significant role in early childhood education and outreach for many families in the Emporia, Greensville and Sussex County. Assuring a child is ready for primary education is critical in childhood development. The home visitors have the capacity of going to the homes of 22 families to work with parents and their children.
“Our mission at the Improvement Association is to be a catalyst in communities for positive change for families so that they may become self sufficient,” Thompson said.
The Improvement Association has many programs designed to assist members of the community. Parents as Teachers has been one of those much needed programs in place for the last nine years.
The program is available for parents in the City of Emporia, Greensville and Sussex Counties. For more information about the program, call 434 - 634-2490. Residents of Sussex County can call 804 - 834-3522.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.