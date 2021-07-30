Dr. Richard Alexander, director of Rehabilitation Therapy Services (RTS) at Bon Secours, is sold in the direction of the medical facility. It stems from the investments made into the hospital since Bon Secours took the helm on Jan. 1, 2020.
“We just had a celebration of our rebranding last week,” Alexander said. “It’s a time of change for your community hospital. I feel like we have the wind in our sails.”
One of the significant changes at Bon Secours is the investment in the third-floor hospital beds. Alexander said it was a need, and it has been fulfilled with the installment of some of the most advanced hospital beds on the market. Significant advancements are soon coming to the facility’s Radiology Department.
Alexander’s career path put him in larger markets in North Carolina, such as Greenville, Rocky Mount, and the Outer Banks. He spent time in Franklin before accepting the director of RTS at SVRMC five years ago. The smaller market hits home for Alexander, who grew up in the Ahoskie area near Murfreesboro, North Carolina.
Alexander grew up with an agricultural background. He worked long summer hours on the family farm raising tobacco, peanuts, and grain. The small rural community upbringing made it easy to work in a similar rural community located a few miles west. The people inhabiting Ahoskie and Emporia-Greensville share a vital need.
“The common bond is there is a need for quality health care in small towns,” Alexander said. “Over the last 100 years, with the advent of the interstate system and things like that, we have seen a gradual decline economically in small towns like Emporia. Health care is a need. Quality Health Care for rural areas is imperative.”
The pandemic has kept the leaders of Bon Secours from getting involved in the community as much as they planned when purchasing the facility. Alexander said to expect the hospital’s community involvement to increase soon.
The doors are again opening as a meeting place for the Emporia Rotary Club and other organizations in the community.
Though the Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing a hiccup in the recovery from the pandemic nationwide; things are looking better than they have since March 2020. It’s allowing hospitals to return to the services provided before the pandemic brought forced safety measures into the mix.
Alexander’s RTS team felt the brunt of safety protocols hindering its duties. On a positive note, it brought future changes to improve health care quicker than expected. The team has 150 years of experience combined. Some have been around a long time. Others are relatively new to the game. The formula is working.
“You blend the experience of having been there, seen it, and done it along with the latest taught modern techniques and strategies,” Alexander said. “You blend that together to make the team. It’s really effective and concise in solving problems with unique ideas. That’s what health care is all about. The target is always moving in health care. We’re never shooting at something that’s fixed. If everything was like it is in the medical textbooks, we’d all be out of a job.”
Bon Secours SVMC RTS in Emporia has all the fields covered. Its services include occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and cardiac rehabilitation. Alexander describes the RTS program as the most comprehensive in the region.
That Alexander is proud of the Bon Secours RTS services provided to the community is no surprise. He is also giddy about the Bon Secours investment in making top-flight quality health care the standard at the medical facility.
