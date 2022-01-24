The Backpack Buddies Program providing weekend meals for children in need at Greensville Elementary School faded away with the establishment of the School Market Program a couple of years ago.
The new program allowed families to come to the market at the school to pick up fresh food for children every month. The program has one flaw in the planning. Not all parents or guardians take advantage of the opportunity afforded them.
A teacher approached Gloria Robinson and told her that there are still plenty of kids needing the bags once provided by the Backpack Buddy Program. Robinson acted, and Backpack Buddies is again up and running with the help of a church youth group.
Backpack Buddies began in 2010. Robinson was president of the Greensville Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization when she and a teacher discussed the need to help children with food insecurities. She approached the principal, who was receptive to the plan.
“We were taking local donations and putting together a random backpack of food,” Robinson said.
In September of 2011, the program received an unexpected lift. A guest speaker for the Emporia Rotary Club headed the Feed More Backpack program for Central Virginia. The guest speaker told Robinson that Emporia and Greensville County ranked dead last in food insecurities for children in Virginia. Feed More got involved, and the Backpack Buddy Program took off.
“For many years we were getting deliveries from Feed More every month,” Robinson said. “When the schools switched to the School Market Program it went away. Feed More still brings food once a month, but some people don’t take advantage of it for whatever reason.”
Feed More brings fresh food monthly for the entire household for those that use it. For those that don’t, Backpack Buddies is back in the loop.
A typical backpack contains a couple of cans of vegetables, a couple of cans of Chef Boyardee, a juice box, one container of shelf-stable milk, a can of corn, a can of green beans, two packages of cereal, and two cups of applesauce. The total cost of the package comes to a little more than $5.
“I don’t know who the kids are that are getting the bags,” Robinson said. “It’s done anonymously through a counselor at the elementary school. The kids are nominated by teachers and staff.”
Robinson is impressed with how far some teachers go to make life better for children in need. Many use their own resources to assist the kids. Sometimes it is a gift of clothes for school.
The program hasn’t been free of pushback from some citizens of Emporia-Greensville. Robinson has been told that the parents and guardians are getting assistance from social services and don’t need the extra help provided by the Backpack Buddies Program.
“We don’t know if the assistance from social services is used the way it should be,” Robinson said. “These kids can’t get a job. They have no way of getting their own money.”
With the Backpack Buddy Program, the kids do have an avenue to stave off food insecurity they may not otherwise have.
