On a typical weekday afternoon, the first thing you would notice upon walking into the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is the commotion coming from the childcare rooms. Not this week, the week between Christmas and New Year’s.
This week, the childcare rooms were noticeably quieter. Not empty, but quieter.
With the Greensville County Public Schools out for holiday break until Jan. 3, you would expect the YMCA to be packed with displaced schoolchildren who have little to do while their parents are away. Instead, holiday break (or at least this year’s holiday break) tends to bring fewer children into the YMCA, and even those who showed up weren’t there for very long.
“Over there today, it’s maybe seven or eight kids, and normally we’d have at least 25,” said YMCA Executive Director Kristin Vaughan. “And they don’t come all at the same time like they normally do.”
The reason is quite simple. Not only are the kids on vacation, but so are many of the parents, who are taking the holiday off from work to be with their family. With the children home from school and the parents home to watch over them, there is little to no need for the parents to drop their children off at the YMCA.
Even for the children who were brought to “the Y”, this week hasn’t exactly been routine.
Under normal circumstances, children are brought over to the YMCA on buses from Brunswick, Greensville, and Southampton Academy around 3:30 p.m. These children spend most of their time doing homework before engaging in recess. Not so this week.
“The atmosphere is a little more relaxed because the kids don’t have schoolwork to worry about, so they’re here all day,” said Vaughan. “So they get to play a lot more and just have fun.”
