The 2020-2021 school year was unlike anything anyone could have imagined. The COVID-19 pandemic thrust students, teachers and administration into territory where everyone was forced to adapt on the fly to daily challenges.
Friday, the Greensville County High School graduating class of 2021 filled the gymnasium, along with friends and family, to cap off what was truly one of the hardest and most unique high school careers in history. The 2021 class consisted of 162 students, including 32 honor graduates
Dalton Whitby was named valedictorian of the 2021 graduating class. Whitby will be attending Longwood University in the fall, where he will major in education and minor in English in hopes to one day become an English professor. Whitby graduated GCHS having already obtained his associates degree in Arts & Science from the Governor’s School of Southside Virginia.
“To be honest, this was never really a big thing for me. It never really mattered if I was valedictorian or not,” Whitby said. “But I do appreciate the honor. I really have worked hard, it’s been a lot. Governor’s school combined with high school has been a lot of mental fatigue.”
Senior class President Imani Lee said the COVID pandemic led this graduating class on a roller coaster of a journey through an “intriguing” final year.
“I think the fact of how close our class was and how our bonds are, we really used each other to get through this year,” Lee said. “It was very intriguing and different, very different. But like I said, we came together as a class and everything worked out for the best.”
Lee said she would be attending the University of William & Mary, and majoring in government.
In her time at GCHS, Lee participated in quite a number of activities, including varsity cheering, BETA club, early honor’s society and student council.
For students who chose to remain in the virtual setting when others returned to classrooms, graduation marked the first time many of them had been in the same room with their peers since March of 2020.
“It’s good to have this moment where they can be all together,” said Andre Ellis, lead sponsor for the 2021 graduating class. “It’s a great completion to what seemed to be an incomplete year, and I’m glad we were able to put this on rain or shine.”
Inclement weather forced this year’s graduation off of the football field and into the gymnasium.
Due to the setting, the graduation service was limited to four guests per student.
“Here at the high school, we consider ourselves champs,” said GCHS principal LaMeka Harrison, “and our students have persevered during these challenging times but never skipped a beat. It’s almost better than if they were here, because they were determined to make sure that the pandemic did not hinder their success. And now, here we are today getting ready to walk across the stage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.