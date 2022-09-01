On Dec. 15, 1791, Congress ratified the Bill of Rights and added it to the Constitution of the United States. Around that timeframe, the Village View Mansion House was constructed in Greensville County. Both stand today.
The historic building dates back to the 1790s but is the centerpiece of a 200-acre plantation founded in 1726, a half-century before the U.S. became an independent nation. The Village View Foundation is determined to save the historical site for future generations. For the past two weeks, Village View has been the site of a major renovation project by Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina-based Roofs R Us Construction.
“They’re out here replacing columns on the front porch,” Village View Foundation board member Jerry Wozniak said. “Last week they worked on the bottom columns. This week they are working on the top columns and replacing the decking.”
In 2021, rain gutters were added to the structure to reduce water damage to the building’s foundation. For those that haven’t visited the site in a few years, the progress in sealing the mansion house is instantly noticed. The basement is completely renovated with only a few slight modifications to the future slate. New better-fitted window frames are in place, and other projects are underway or completed.
Wozniak added steps to the smokehouse. A widened walkway project was recently completed on the east side of the structure. The Village View Foundation is working diligently to save the structure for future generations, but to do so requires financial resources. Funding from local civic organizations and private donations are the lifeblood of assuring the 200-plus-year-old historical site remains a part of the community. Village View Foundation board member Steve Seussmann discussed the funding that made the current project a reality.
“Years ago (1986), Sidney Briggs gave the house to the Village View Foundation for historical purposes, Suessmann said. “His sister, Winifred Briggs Pleasants, married Henry Pleasants of Pleasants Hardware. Their daughter Marion Pleasants-Trice gave the money to do the front porch, seal the house, and protect it.”
While its age makes the Mansion House a historical place, it also gained historical notoriety during the Civil War. Confederate generals used its front parlor for a council on defending a strategically important railway.
The Petersburg and Weldon Railway was a primary supply line to the Confederate army in Petersburg and Richmond. Because of its importance, the Union army tried to destroy the line in Hicksford (now Emporia). The episode became known as the Hicksford Raid or the Apple Jack Raid.
On Dec. 7, 1864, Union general Gouverneur K. Warren, with 26,200 infantry and cavalrymen, moved from Petersburg to destroy the rail line, striking it below Stony Creek. Confederate forces, led by Hampton, were organized to resist the advancing Union column. A decision was made to establish the main line of defense along the Meherrin River at the railroad crossing and around the villages of Belfield (north bank) and Hicksford (south bank).
On Dec. 9, the Union cavalry appeared at Belfield and attempted to reach the railroad bridge midday. It was stopped by the entrenched Confederate cavalrymen. These defenders burned the nearby wagon bridge to prevent the Union from crossing the river. Later that evening, Warren ended his attack.
About 16 miles of track were destroyed in the raid. This initially was a severe blow to General Robert E. Lee’s supply line. By early March 1865, the line was reopened as far as Stoney Creek, where supplies could be sent into Confederate lines by wagon.
In the late nineteenth century, rooms in the Mansion House and its dependencies served as a doctor’s office, dentistry, an apothecary, and an academy for boys.
The Village View Mansion continues as a significant part of the history of Emporia-Greensville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.