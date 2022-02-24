The Emporia City Council hosted the first of two public hearings last week to receive grant funding to improve the quality of life for one neighborhood.
The City is vying for a Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) to trigger the rehabilitation process. The CBDG grants are designed to assist neighborhoods with low to moderate income, eliminate slum and blight, and lend a helping hand in communities with urgent developmental needs.
The funding would go to the neighborhood encompassing Zion Blvd., Wadlow St., Harrje St., and Astrio St. Planning and Zoning Special Project Coordinator Matthew Culbreath said the project took off in the fall.
“Since September, we’ve had multiple public events out there,” he said. “It’s been really great getting to know people in that area and understanding their needs. It’s given us a better idea of how we can help them create a better livelihood for themselves.”
The project started rolling following a Sept. 27 neighborhood meeting at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church. Culbreath, City Manager William Johnson, and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne represent the City of Emporia. Community spark plugs Danny Moore, and Rodney Tillar played a crucial role in the project for the neighborhood.
The City started taking neighborhood surveys in September. The surveys are ongoing. In January, the project leaders determined the area for the grants. Housing assessments and a preliminary engineering report are expected before the March 15 public hearing at the city hall.
Tillar said the Washington Park area has a mentor program for youth and a community center. He said all communities need an asset similar to what Washington Park offers to -its residents.
“If we want something to make our community, and not only our community, but the world better, we have to start building for our future,” Tillar said. “Our future is our children.”
Tillar said the neighborhood needs new sidewalks and speed bumps to slow the traffic in the area. Better lighting is another issue Tillar highlighted. He told the council that said community members would feel safer at night with better lighting.
Culbreath noted the CBDG application process is competitive, with many municipalities competing against each other. The applications are due by April 1. The grants are awarded in the late summer. Grant-winning municipalities will have 24 months to implement the projects beginning in January of 2023.
“The main needs of those areas is housing rehabilitation, and storm water management,” Culbreath said. “Many of the homes out there are 50-60 years old. On top of that, there are drainage issues out there where citizens are reporting flooding in their yards.”
The second public hearing is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at the municipal building at 201 South Main St.
Johnson will ask the City Council to vote on approval of the resolution to move before the application deadline of April 1.
