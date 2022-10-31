Halloween may not have been for another six days, but those driving through the parking lot of Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center on the night of Oct. 25 were treated to an extra night of trick-or-treating.
That night, Bon Secours held its second annual drive-thru trick-or-treat event. The hospital was fully decked out for the occasion, with elaborately spooky themed displays, orange lighting around the perimeter of the facility, ethereal music playing over loudspeakers, and even hospital employees wearing costumes.
Volunteers from the hospital staff set up shop around the parking lot, with trick-or-treaters circling around to collect candy and treats from 11 different stations. Each table had a different theme and elaborate design.
“All of the departments got together and each one of them set up their own table and decorated it so that the kids could enjoy it,” said Kathe Ware, vice president of nursing.
Of course, the costumes weren’t limited to the hospital staff. Children leaned out of car windows to collect treats while wearing their own suits, ranging from a fire chief to a British soldier to Power Rangers to Mario and Luigi.
“There’s not one [costume] that we haven’t liked,” said Ware.
According to Bon Secours director of operations Jay Ewing, at least 350 children received treats at Tuesday night’s event.
“It’s our way of showing appreciation to the kids,” said Ewing. “We’ve done this for several years now and we’ve had a great turnout.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.