JARRATT — Even within the town of Jarratt — already a distant and out-of-the-way location — Pine View Greenhouse is tricky to reach. Once you turn off US-301, it’ll take three and a half miles of driving through winding roads before the greenhouse pokes its way out of the rural surroundings.
Despite the remote location, it takes just one look at Pine View’s Facebook page — updates every few hours with fresh content — to realize that owners David and Jessica Yoder have both a thriving business and a loyal customer base.
“We get people from Franklin, South Hill, Petersburg, Roanoke Rapids…we pull from a large area,” said David.
The Yoders started the greenhouse business in Jarratt in 2003, and sell various types of plants and vegetables and provide landscaping services from their home-based business on Lebanon Church Road. They also sell their wares at farmers’ markets across the area, including 35 miles north in Colonial Heights.
Since its opening, its weathered nearly two decades worth of turmoil in the agricultural market, including the recent price fluctuations due to both the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“We’ve been busier than normal since COVID,” said David. “We’ve tried to hold our prices about where they were last year. Fuel costs are the hardest for heating up the greenhouse. The propane costs are going up so fast…but it’s the same for everybody else.”
Pine View currently has a staff of eight. That doesn’t include the Yoders’ 8-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter, who are also working odd jobs in the family business.
“Everybody helps and works on everything,” said David. “My daughter’s learning how to check people out on the cash register.”
