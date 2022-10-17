After one full year of returning to in-person instruction through the COVID-19 pandemic, Greensville County Public Schools has noticed and pointed out an encouraging sign for the future of student learning.
For the last school year — which was the first full year of in-person learning at GCPS since the COVID-19 pandemic began — standardized test scores largely improved at all four schools in nearly all subjects over the prior year, which was spent navigating the difficulties of distance learning. In many cases, scores actually exceeded 2018-19, the last uninterrupted year of pre-pandemic learning.
These results were pointed out and publicized by the principals of each of the four schools at Monday night’s school board meeting.
The most striking improvements came in math. At all four schools in the GCPS system, the percentage of students with passing scores on SOL tests in 2022 not only far exceeded 2021 numbers, but either equaled (in the case of Greensville Elementary) or exceeded numbers from 2019. Most impressively, Belfield Elementary jumped from 71% passing in math in 2019 to 89% in 2022 after posting 28% in 2021.
Similar results were seen in reading at both Greensville and Belfield Elementary Schools, which both improved over 2019 in terms of percentage of passing students. GES jumped from 72% to 74% after posting 44% in 2021, while BES jumped from 70% to 87% after posting 44% in 2021.
“It goes to show the value of face-to-face learning for our students,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards.
Student scores on the SOL (Standard of Learning) test are a key factor in determining a school district’s accreditation status.
There is still plenty of room for improvement in science and social studies, which did not show significant gains over the prior two school years. In fact, at E.W. Wyatt, the number of passing students in Civics & Economics actually dropped from 46% in 2021 to 39% in 2022.
As of now, all four schools in the Greensville County district are listed as “accredited with conditions”.
