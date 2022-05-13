On July 1, 2021, the City of Emporia’s school board representatives had their voting rights stripped away by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors after the two municipalities could not agree on the contract renewal. Last week, city school board representatives Marva Dunn and Jacqueline Belk brought the matter to the Emporia City Council.
Emporia Finance Director Alicia Hargrove caught Dunn’s attention when she went through the budget. Hargrove announced a proposed increase in revenue from the city for Greensville County Schools.
Dunn said she couldn’t sit in her seat. She called it unfair that two entities provide local income for the education of the students, and only one entity has a say in the education process.
“This is not about a contract,” Dunn said. “It’s not about what they have a right to do based on any contract that has dissolved. This is about doing the right thing. If you are educating our kids and you are taking our money, we deserve to have the right — a vote.”
The Emporia City Council allotted nearly $5.4 million for education in its tentative fiscal year 2022-23 $40.37 million general fund budget. Councilman Woody Harris said the city won’t know the revenue the state is contributing to the schools until later.
Dunn said she spoke to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors with the same message. She told the Board she was sure that once they considered the scenario of the two entities investing financially in the children’s education, they would do the right thing and restore the city’s voting rights on the school board.
According to Dunn, her plea fell on deaf ears, and GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards was contacted and told he could not meet with the city’s four school board representatives.
Recently appointed city school board representative Jacqueline Belk echoed Dunn’s statement of city representatives getting locked out of the process.
“We need a voice for our children,” Belk said. “I will be here every week giving you a report. I don’t have a voice over there, but you appointed me so I’ll be here every time. Your next report will be in writing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.