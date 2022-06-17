-

The Emporia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Family as well as her family and friends would like to wish Ms. Ruth Phillips a wonderful 97th birthday. Ms. Phillips is officially our oldest resident at the facility and we wish her many more wonderful years to come.

 Contributed

