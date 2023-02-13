The actual Emporia Farmer’s Market doesn’t reopen for two more months, but the location on Main Street came alive for one afternoon this past Saturday when the local Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU) stopped by to hold its bake sale fundraiser.
Although the fundraiser was scheduled to stay open all the way to 1 p.m., a large proportion of customers came around as soon as the sale officially opened at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning to sample the many baked goods, all of which were prepared and donated by members of the FVSAU. This included cakes, cookies, pies, and sea salt caramels.
By 11 a.m., the bake sale was completely sold out, marking the fundraiser as a complete success.
All proceeds from the event went toward funding the FVSAU and its efforts to prevent and address the issues of domestic and family violence in the Emporia/Greensville area. Fundraisers like this are vital to keeping the unit’s operations running; while the FVSAU is funded through grants from the Virginia Department of Social Services and the Department of Criminal Justice Services, that money will only go so far.
“A lot of it goes to helping people pay for hotel rooms…provide food, clothing, whatever needs our victims have that the grant money will not pay for,” said FVSAU volunteer Jean Cobb.
There is no shortage of fundraising events held by the FVSAU throughout the year, and no shortage of opportunities to volunteer and contribute to the cause, or pitch in with a donation any day of the year. For more information, contact the unit at (434) 348-0100 or visit their website at fvsau.org.
