JARRATT — On Jarratt Avenue, just below the town’s water tower, sits Jarratt Hardware — a locally owned hardware store established in 1972 whose sign promises “Do it Best” service.
That’s not a slogan. “Do it Best” is actually the hardware store cooperative chain that Jarratt Hardware belongs to. There are roughly 3,700 of them across the United States (including another one in nearby Emporia), all of which are independently owned and operated — including the Jarratt location, which is now solely owned by Andy Jones.
Jarratt Hardware is very much a family business, with Andy’s wife, Alexis, and their three children all pitching in to help run the shop on a daily basis.
While most small businesses across southern Virginia have either struggled or ceased to exist during the pandemic, Jarratt Hardware has managed to thrive. With more time cooped up inside their homes, Virginians have spent more time than ever on home improvement projects — and naturally, they’ve turned to Jarratt Hardware for whatever they need. Also helping matters is the lack of any Lowe’s, Home Depot, or any other big-box hardware store for dozens of miles.
“We are a local hardware store…and we really pride ourselves on customer service and going above and beyond to facilitate and help people obtain the supplies that they need to complete their home projects or support their business needs,” said Alexis.
That’s not to say that Jarratt Hardware hasn’t struggled. The pandemic has also wrought havoc on the global supply chain, and small businesses have felt the pinch. The store has struggled to stock certain high-demand items — especially from Stihl, a brand prominently featured on the building’s exterior.
“Leaf blowers, electric trimmers, chainsaws and stuff…due to the limited availability of their products, some of it has been overpriced,” said Alexis.
Still, compared to other smaller business in the area, Jarratt Hardware has been blessed, and they’ve shared much of that blessing with the community. Twice a year, the store partners with the Greensville-Emporia 4-H Club to host events such as archery classes or customer appreciation days. Andy and Alexis Jones also both serve on the board of the Jarratt Recreation Association and serve on their church outreach team.
“We love our little community and hope to continue its legacy: neighborly, honesty, and integrity,” reads the “our story” page on Jarratt Hardware’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.