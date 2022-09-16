Last week, Atlantic Union Bank personnel visited Greensville County High School to distribute school supplies to the site.
The school supply collection began in mid-August, with bank customers and citizens dropping their donated items at the Atlantic Union Bank branch office at 100 Dominion Drive. Pencils, colored pencils, pens, and notebook paper are a portion of the collection delivered to the high school.
Greenville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards is one of the many donors who assisted in the effort by dropping off school supplies at the bank.
“Our children deserve all the support and guidance we have to offer because they are our future,” Edwards said.
Atlantic Union Bank Manager Pamela Brown coordinated the effort with GCPS representative Lameka Harrison. GCHS Principal Noah Rogers and Harrison met the Atlantic Union Bank contingent to receive the gift on behalf of the students.
Brown thanked the businesses and individuals for assisting the school supplies collection effort.
