Time hasn’t been kind to the Community Youth Center tennis courts. Enter Slammer Tennis World owner Marvin Tyler. Emporia’s favorite tennis pro returned to his hometown to fulfill a dream of renovating the CYC tennis courts in spectacular fashion.
Tyler pulled money out of his own pocket to get the ball rolling. Gary Unger, Betsy Unger, and Tyler’s son Marvin, Jr. contributed revenue to the $16,000 effort. In reality, the value of the project is larger, but Tyler got a great deal from his friend Herb Osburn of Tennis Courts, Inc. to complete the project. When people drive by the CYC and take a peek at the courts, they will notice the blue surface outlined in red- the familiar color scheme of the courts in the U.S. Open tournament. Tyler resides in Tampa, Florida, but Emporia holds a special place in his soul.
“I’ll never forget where I came from,” Tyler said. “I’ll always come back to give to my community in the City of Emporia, and over here on Halifax St. at the Community Youth Center. The CYC played a big part in my life, and my brothers’ life when we were kids. This is where I grew up. I learned how to play baseball, football, basketball, swimming, ping pong — I learned everything at the CYC. It’s always going to be dear to my heart.”
The certified tennis professional lived in Brooklyn, New York, in the 1990s. Coming home to visit was never an enjoyable experience during that part of Tyler’s life. He was always arriving for a funeral. He got with his best friend Randy Bynum to change the itinerary for visits to Emporia. In 1997, Tyler and Bynum launched an annual reunion where they gathered with friends they grew up with.
Tyler wanted to do more to help the Emporia-Greensville community. He found a willing partner in Greensville County Clerk of Court Bobby Wrenn. Tyler and Wrenn brought the first annual Slammer Tennis World Tennis Jamboree to Emporia in August 2016. The free tennis clinic for youth had a great turnout of participants at Greensville County High School. It grew into a popular event for youth. The next Slammer Tennis World event is on Oct. 8 at the CYC. Oh, it will happen on the newly renovated U.S. Open-style CYC tennis courts.
Tyler’s mission statement is to ‘Motivate and Educate through the game of Tennis. It’s an opportunity for youth to find a constructive activity instead of being on the street and finding trouble. Tyler planned to renovate the courts earlier, but the pandemic pushed those plans to a future date. The future is now, and the courts are a shining example of Tyler’s love for his hometown.
CYC Executive Director Thelma Atkins-Riley plays a vital role in Tyler’s effort to introduce tennis to youth in Emporia-Greensville. Wrenn connected Atkins-Riley and Tyler for the second Slammer Tennis World Jamboree in 2017. Atkins-Riley is now a fixture for the event. The CYC connection is the frosting on the cake.
“As kids, we called the CYC the Rec,” Tyler said. “This was the heart of Emporia at one point.”
When Tyler saw the CYC tennis courts as a child, he saw white lines painted on the asphalt. He said it was not appealing to prospective tennis players. The blue-surfaced courts are friendlier to the eye. Tyler dreams it could trigger the start of a love for tennis in a local youth that could turn out to be the next Andre Agassi or Serena Williams.
Only time will tell if another Agassi or Williams is produced from the CYC tennis courts. What is certain is the kid that grew up with his friends at the CYC is leaving a tennis court legacy at the site.
