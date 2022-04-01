Preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of a red Toyota Scion, was traveling down Williamsburg Pottery Road ( on private property), when he struck multiple runners that were running along the roadway. The driver, later identified as Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, fled the scene, continued down the road and proceeded to get onto Route 199, where he then crashed the vehicle into the median. The Mancia then exited the vehicle, and a bystander that had stopped, rendered aid.
Mancia, 26 years old of the 4000 block of Governors Square, Williamsburg, was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest for DUI. He was transported to lock up where he refused to further testing, and was transported to Riverside Doctors Hospital where a search warrant was executed for a sample of his blood to determine the level of intoxication.
Eli Cramer of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was one of the runners who was struck by the vehicle and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Cramer was a student at Milligan University and was in Williamsburg to attend a track meet. Cramer was running with other team members when he was struck. Next of kin was notified. Other team members that were struck suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and was charged with the following;
DUI - 1st offense
DUI - Involuntary Manslaughter
Felony Hit and Run
Reckless Driving
DUI Maiming
Refusal - DUI
The case remains active at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.