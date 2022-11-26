A holiday tradition will return to Emporia on Sunday, Dec. 11, as the Emporia Jaycees host the town’s annual Christmas parade.
According to Emporia Jaycees treasurer (and soon-to-be statewide Jaycees president) Brian Morris, the parade has already secured several participants. These include Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Hospital, the Virginia State Police, and the local volunteer fire department, among others.
“We’re still looking for church groups and anybody in the community who wants to participate,” said Morris. “We put a lot of effort into it this year to try and make it bigger than normal, and so far, we’ve gotten good feedback.”
Participants in the parade will gather at Laurel Street starting at 3 p.m., with the parade itself beginning at 4 p.m. After the conclusion of the parade, the scene will shift to Bon Secours Hospital, where Santa Claus himself will hand out goody bags to the nice children of the area at the “Cookies with Santa” event.
Unfortunately, the Christmas tree sale fundraiser, which had been a staple of the Christmas parade before the pandemic struck, cannot go ahead this year. According to Morris, this is due to the Jaycees’ inability to secure a farm which would supply enough trees.
This marks the third consecutive year that the tree sale, usually one of the Emporia Jaycees’ most important fundraising events, has been cancelled.
“You’ve got to be in the know, and…we just haven’t been able to find the right batch yet,” said Morris.
Anyone willing to participate in the parade must sign up by the weekend prior to the event. For more information, send an e-mail emporiajaycees@telpage.net.
