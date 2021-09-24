People came away impressed. That’s a good sign for Missy’s Finds & Designs.
Friday afternoon, the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon-cutting for the City’s newest business, Missy’s Finds & Designs. As soon as people stepped through the door, it was apparent the stock piqued their interest.
“Missy has put together an adorable and unique store here in Emporia,” Emily Harper said. “She has some very creative designs, gorgeous wreaths, candles, and products that would be great for gifts.”
Friday’s visitors quickly saw that Dickens is immensely talented. It shouldn’t be a surprise. For years people have called Dickens requesting her to make a wreath for them. The requests aren’t exclusive to citizens of Emporia-Greensville. They come from residents from Lake Gaston and as far away as Richmond. Dickens pondered opening a storefront business for a long time. She described it as her vision. With encouragement from her husband and daughter she decided to take the plunge.
Wreaths are one product at the site. Dickens also has gourmet treats, jewelry, embroidery, and other products. A lot of eyes were on the candles on display. The aroma of the candles brought many noses to take in the sweet scent. Oh — it’s Dickens’ own signature candle line, and it’s a fragrance she chose. Talented indeed.
Now people can visit Dickens 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m -2 p.m. on Saturday to check out her products. The store is located at 317-C, North Main St., in the rear of the Care Advantage structure.
“I’m excited and want everyone to come in and take a look,” Dickens said. “We’re still waiting on merchandise, but it’s slowly trickling in. The COVID has made everything kind of slow. Once we get everything in, we will have a store full.”
The storefront brings another plus for Dickens’ past customers.
“People can come in now to get their wreaths like they always do when they call me and need one,” she said. “We have a bath line, gourmet treats, smell goods. I feel like there are things in the store our community doesn’t offer.”
Missy’s Finds & Designs has North Carolina and Virginia area products. Dickens made it a point to stock a regional flavor of items for the customers to choose from.
Matthew Culbreath came away impressed with what he saw inside the store.
“I always love seeing small businesses coming into the City, and I hope it’s successful for Missy,” Culbreath said. “From what I’ve seen in here today, I believe it will work out well.”
