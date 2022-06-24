It was good to be back. For the first time in over two years, the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce held its monthly networking luncheon at Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Hospital in Emporia.
While the EGCC has held monthly luncheons on and off since COVID-19 reared its ugly head, this is the first time since then that the event has returned to its usual home at Bon Secours.
For this first meeting back, dozens of guests took longer than usual to hob-nob and network, simply glad to meet friends whom they hadn’t seen in months, if not years. These included representatives from the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, Benchmark Community Bank, Atlantic Union Bank, the Meherrin River Arts Council, Dominion Energy, and others.
Chamber member Bobby Wrenn eschewed the usual joke he tells at these luncheons, so Cornerstone Market and Subway operator Ed Conner told one in his stead, relating a humorous story involving famed author Rudyard Kipling receiving $100 to say the word “Thanks”.
The guest speaker for the afternoon was digital marketing consultant Dana Snow. Snow worked in the advertising department for the Independent-Messenger from 2004 to 2007 and currently works as an advertising executive for Boone Newspapers, which includes the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald in Murfreesboro, North Carolina among others.
The focus of the keynote speech was targeted digital marketing and how it can benefit local small businesses, many of whom were in attendance at this luncheon. These can range from “search targeting” (targeting users who make web searches for certain keywords) to “site targeting” (targeting users after they visit specific sites).
Much of the talk centered around the revolutionary marketing technique known as “geofencing”, which sends targeted ads to smartphone users when they venture into and out of a geographical area. According to Snow, geofencing is one of the most effective digital marketing techniques of them all.
“I recently worked with an attorney who was geofencing all of the different doctor’s offices that businesses send their injured workers to, and he was a workman’s comp lawyer,” said Snow. “And he’s stopped his program for now because they were getting that many calls.”
After the talk, Wrenn presented Snow with a gift bag of Virginia peanuts for her “fascinating and sort of scary” program.
The Chamber’s next event is Wednesday, June 22 at 5 p.m., when it partners with the City of Emporia to hold an open house for the Emporia Farmers’ Market.
