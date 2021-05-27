With the effects of COVID-19 loosening their grip on the nation and the Emporia-Greensville community, folks are eager to get out of the house once again. Generous spirits are high as the world begins to reopen.
One group, however, has not missed a beat throughout the course of the pandemic. The American Red Cross returned to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville Wednesday to host the third of six blood drives this year, and donors were ready to give.
Coordinator Donnie Clements has been helping with local blood drives since 1968. Clements said of the 67 people signed up to donate Wednesday, 55 were able to give. Some factors disqualify individuals from giving, such as low iron, low blood pressure or certain medications.
“Overall, this was a really good blood drive,” Clements said.
Clements attributed the large turnout to the recent lifting of Virginia’s mask mandate by Gov. Ralph Northam, but also to the string of beautiful weather in recent days. He also credited the effort of groups and citizens in the community for getting the word out and encouraging those who are able to donate to do so.
“This is by appointment only now,” Clements said, “so I think the Red Cross is trying harder to fill the slots. We ask you when you’re giving blood today if you want to give next time. We have a card printed up that gives all the dates for the rest of the year.”
For many donors, the blood drive is their way of giving back. Some donate because they received blood at some point and choose to repay the generosity. Others donate simply because they feel compelled to love their neighbor.
Kevin Kessler, a Georgia-Pacific employee, said he is a regular giver at the local blood drive. He said he gave regularly when he was in college, but Wednesday marked his ninth pint given since he started working in Emporia.
“I think it’s a good thing to do for the community,” Kessler said. “There’s always a need for blood. I’ve never needed any myself, nor have any of my family members. But I know people need it all the time. And it’s a pretty small time commitment.”
Kessler said he spends time at the YMCA almost every day, so donating blood every few months is really no inconvenience to him at all.
As the world returns to normal, slowly but surely, Clements is hopeful that future blood drives will continue the trend of repeat donors, as well as bringing new donors into the mix.
“I think people are giving more now than they did six months or a year ago,” he said. “It’s just a change in the attitude.”
The next bi-monthlyAmerican Red Cross blood drive hosted by the Family YMCA is on Wednesday, July 21.
