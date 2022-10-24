RICHMOND — Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw was on hand Monday as Gov. Glen Youngkin unveiled his Bold Blue Line initiative to reduce violent crime.
“City Manager William E. Johnson, III, MBA, Captain Jerry Wright, Lieutenant Detective Troy Hawkins, and I had the pleasure to attend and participate in a round table discussion with Gov. Youngkin, Lt. Gov. (Winsome) Sears, Attorney General (Jason) Miyares, and Secretary of Public Safety Bob Mosier, as well as other law enforcement officials from across the Commonwealth,” Pinksaw said. “Gov. Youngkin and his team released details about the Cease Fire Initiative and Operation Bold Blue Line. Both will assist with making communities safer throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
The governor said people in the state wake up and turn on the morning news to hear story after story of violence in their communities: homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults. He expressed concerns about a nearly 40% law enforcement vacancy rate in some cities in Virginia. Youngkin cited problems of too few prosecutors prosecuting, diminished community engagement, and witnesses less willing to come forward. He said, “Virginia’s blue line is getting far too thin.”
One critical piece of Operation Bold Blue Line is addressing vacancy woes in law enforcement agencies throughout the Commonwealth. Unfilled positions are undermining the efforts of police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Virginia State Police in many communities in the Commonwealth. Operation Bold Blue Line contains a $30 million national and local recruiting effort to fill vacancies. The governor also unveiled an 8-week fast-tracked training academy to certify new law enforcement personnel quickly.
Youngkin said Operation Bold Blue Line ensures law enforcement gets backed by prosecutors that will put violent offenders behind bars and keep them there. There is also funding for law enforcement training, at-risk youth programs. Youngkin will work with the General Assembly to fund victim-witness initiatives. Johnson said the roundtable was fruitful for representatives from Emporia and other localities.
“We need to deal with crime and address it from a holistic approach,” Johnson said. “We are already implementing things that the governor talked about in his Bold Blue Line program, and we look forward to the partnership with the state.”
Pinksaw was pleased with what he heard from Virginia’s leaders at the roundtable. He believes Operation Bold Blue Line and the Cease Fire Initiative will help law enforcement.
“We are blessed to have Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, Jason Miyares and Bob Mosier leading the way in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Pinksaw said. “Thank you all, for your commitment to law enforcement and public safety in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It is truly a breath of fresh air!”
Operation Cease Fire
More help for Emporia is on the way as part of Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire initiative. It was unveiled Monday along with Operation Bold Blue Line. Emporia is one of 12 cities partnering in the Operation Ceasefire initiative to address violent criminal activity among repeat offenders. According to an OAG press release, Operation Ceasefire will reduce violent crime by investing in gang prevention. Other aspects of the initiative include supporting victim protection funding, community policing in high-crime neighborhoods, and getting the most violent and repeat offenders off the streets.
The other cities in the Operation Ceasefire partnership are Chesapeake, Danville, Hampton, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Petersburg, Portsmouth, Richmond, and Roanoke.
The General Assembly approved $5 million for Operation Ceasefire. Miyares expects the initiative to get fully funded by the winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.