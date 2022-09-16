For most of us, the holiday season hasn’t quite arrived yet and won’t arrive for a couple of months, at least. However, for the men and women manning Operation Christmas Child, the holiday season never truly ends.
This past Saturday, “project leaders” from different churches around the Emporia-Greensville area gathered at Victory Fellowship Church in Emporia for a workshop session, preparing for their ninth holiday season of distributing shoeboxes full of gifts to children in need all over the world.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, began in 1993 when the organization’s president, Frank Graham, sent shoeboxes of gifts to children in war-torn Bosnia. Since then, according to Samaritan’s Purse, the initiative has sent out 198 million gift boxes to children in more than 170 countries.
Since its formation in 2014, the Southeastern Virginia branch of Operation Christmas Child has shipped shoeboxes to 25 different nations around the world, from the Caribbean (Guatemala, Honduras, Dominican Republic) to South America (Colombia, Ecuador) and Africa (Ghana, South Africa, South Sudan).
“The things that are in this [shoebox]…these kids just light up,” said Sharon O’Berry, who handles community and church relations. “These kids are tickled to death.”
For many of these children, this is the first gift of any kind they have ever received, as well as their first exposure to the word of the Gospel. Indeed, a key part of Operation Christmas Child’s mission is to spread the Word to children everywhere.
“Jesus commanded us, ‘Go there fore and make disciples of all the nations,’” said Glenda Creath, local OCC area coordinator. “Jesus commanded us to go, and this is a way you can share with somebody about Jesus Christ.”
Typically, these gift boxes include small toys, school supplies, and hygiene supplies such as toothbrushes. Some items are off-limits, such as perishable food, medicine, aerosol cans or anything related to war.
This year, shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child will be collected from Nov. 14 through Nov. 21 at Main Street Baptist Church in Emporia. Afterwards, the shoeboxes will be gathered and sent to one of the two closest processing centers, which are located in Charlotte and Boone, North Carolina. From there, they will be sent to children all over the world.
Each shoebox comes with a sticker which is marked with the gender and one of three age groups that the contents of the box are intended for. This year, the sticker also includes a unique QR code which is tied to the box.
Donors also have the option of filling out a gift shoebox online for just $25 and choosing which items to donate, skipping the process of shopping for goods. The $25 includes the cost of shipping.
For more information, contact event coordinator Glenda Creath at 434-594-5375.
