Taking care of a large dog and cat population is an expensive endeavor. For nearly 19 years, the Emporia-Greensville Humane Society has done just that.
Recently the EGHS received a $5,000 grant to assist in the caregiving effort. State Delegate Otto Wachsmann-R, Va. 75th, was on hand as EGHS President Peggy Malone presented the check to the shelter Director Wendy Wright. Malone discussed the process of applying for the grant funds.
“I wrote about the Humane Society, what we do and sent it in,” Malone said. “I was notified that we had been awarded a $5,000 grant. I was ecstatic, as you can imagine. We were chosen out of 100 or so applicants.”
All of the grant money received by the EGHS will go toward taking care of the animals. Malone said most of the funding is purposed for food, supplies, and medical expenses.
The Emporia-Greensville Humane Society was born in May 2004 when Malone and a handful of volunteers fulfilled the dream of bringing the Humane Society to Emporia. It took another three months to file the 503C non-profit papers and get the EGHS officially recognized.
The work was only beginning. Nearly five years passed before the EGHS had its $500,000, 4,000 square-feet facility erected on Industrial Drive.
The EGHS funding comes via a few grants and a lot of donations from the public. Without public support, the EGHS would not exist. Malone is appreciative of the support that has kept the EGHS engine running.
“We want to thank everyone that has donated to us, and supported us through the years,” Malone said. “We’re coming up on our 19th anniversary, which is remarkable. I want to tell everyone who has supported us through the years. We deeply appreciate the support.”
The semi-annual Boston Butt sale is a vital fundraiser for the EGHS. Citizen and business donations are crucial to keeping the operation running. The EGHS still has its memorial fund allowing people to honor someone in memory of a pet. The one recent setback has been the postponement of the Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon at the Golden Leaf Commons due to the pandemic. Malone has good news concerning the annual event.
“I’m happy to tell you this year we will have our show again,” she said. “We’ve missed the last three years. We’ve had a lot of people calling and asking about it. It’s a fun family event, and we’re happy to have it back. It will be in May. We’re going to start preparing for it in January.”
There aren’t any shortcuts in ensuring the animals at the EGHS are taken care of, and the Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon will help matters. The $5,000 State Farm grant will also go a long way to assisting the EGHS in continuing its mission of taking care of the animals housed at its site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.