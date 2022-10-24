Providing more recreational opportunities for the youth of Emporia-Greensville is a goal of many in the community. On Tuesday, CHAT President Rustin Jessee delivered a PowerPoint rough draft idea of expanding the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s Meherrin River complex to the City Council.
“I want to remind you, tonight is just a presentation about a concept,” Jessee said. “There are no proper filings or official work underway at this site. It’s just a conversation with you as City Council members with hopes of a partnership, not only for now, but in years to come with this project.”
Jessee’s PowerPoint presentation suggested adding a splash pad, an adventure course for all ages, a trail renovation, and a disc golf course. The CHAT leader said American Disabilities Act accessible equipment is contained in the rough draft of his presentation. Benches for parents and guardians would be placed at the site.
Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards and Emporia Commissioner of Revenue Joyce Prince assisted Jessee with his expansion concept. Their research determined the land that would be used for expansion belongs to the city. Adjacent to the EGRA complex entrance is approximately 11.64 acres of timberland. The entire concept would cover 10 acres of the wooded area.
The park expansion concept has a hefty price tag. Jessee said the funding would come from grants, community partnerships, fundraising, and sales of timber currently on city property.
The splash pad design and installation would cost approximately $150,000. Maintenance and water use are to be included in the cost figure. Depending on the design, the age-specific adventure courses would run between $75,000 to $125,000. An apparatus workout station costs between $27,000 and $35,000. A 9-hole disc golf course would run between $5,000 and $7,000. If the course is limited to six holes, the price drops accordingly.
Councilwoman Carla Harris was pleased with the presentation. However, she expressed concerns about the price tag, maintenance, and whether citizens would use the park. Councilman Jim Saunders shared Harris’ concerns. He said a thorough look into the financial impact would be needed before moving forward. Saunders is interested in the disc golf course concept, saying it is a fast-growing sport similar to the growing popularity of pickleball.
The disc-golf course is a familiar sight at many community parks throughout the country. The disc golf course setting is similar to a regular golf course. The player begins a round at a tee pad and pursues hitting the target, or goal, usually a basket set on a pole to collect the discs as players complete a round. The scoring is similar to golf, with the winning player completing the course with the fewest turns.
Councilman Clifton Threat said talk about youth not having enough entertainment opportunities has been a conversation for years in Emporia-Greensville. He echoed the cost concerns of Harris and Saunders. Still, He said it is a concept the City Council is interested in discussing with Jessee and the CHAT team.
