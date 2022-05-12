On April 23, Washington Park LLC and We Got Your Back Mentorship held their first Community Clean-Up Day. It was a significant success. About 15-20 kids came out to participate. They did a fantastic job; they cleared two whole streets and many ditches within just one hour of working as a team.
Terrence Washington and Sgt. A. Finch of the Greensville County Sheriff’s department were impressed and proud of the effort and work the kids put in.
“I would like to say thank you to Washington Park Community Center for always having my back,” Washington said.
Washington’s grandson was also out lending a helping hand at one year and four months. It is a prime example of empowering the youth to lead the next generation. We want to thank the kids, their parents, and all the elders in our community.
Mrs. Turner and Mrs. Johnson came out to show their support, and Jimmy Alston Sr., Robert Smith, and Mrs. Williams. We want to thank Sheriff Timmy Jarratt for his support and 1st. Sgt. Finch and Deputy. L. Branch. They did a fantastic job with the kids. They worked as hard as we did. That was one of my goals, to get officers to come into the neighborhood and show the kids that they matter and that they are here to protect and serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.