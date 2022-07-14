Join the Greensville branch of the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service us for an interactive walk to discuss, admire and identify native plants along the Meherrin River in Emporia. The local landscape is full of herbaceous plants, trees, shrubs and grasses that have been around for hundreds of years. Participants will walk along the trail and identify these plants and discuss their importance to the environment and native pollinators. Please wear comfortable shoes to walk along the trail, bring water and wear weather appropriate clothing.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact the Greensville-Emporia Office at (434) 348-4223 during the business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations at least 5 days prior to the event. *TDD number is (800) 828-1120.
