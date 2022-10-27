For the first time in three years since the pandemic changed our day-to-day life and ability to hold or attend social events, Chowan Basin Soil and Water Conservation District was able to hold its annual Greensville County Farm Day once again. It was hosted by Jesse and Susan Harrell at their farm in Purdy on Friday, Oct. 14 for the third graders from Greensville Elementary School and preschoolers from the local YMCA.
To keep with the pre-pandemic tradition, upon arrival to the farm all the students, teachers, and volunteers gathered in front of the Harrell home to take a group picture. They then traveled to 16 different learning stations and enjoyed learning about agriculture and natural resources in a hands-on learning experience. Students were able to interact and learn from the following organizations: Chowan Basin SWCD, Georgia-Pacific, Appomattox SWCD, Peanut SWCD, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Students were able to put their hands in soil and make a soil profile tube to carry home, make grain jars of locally grown grains; enjoy a puppet show, walk through a soil trailer, learn about wood products, water quality, wildlife, native plants, beef cattle, water run-off with a rainfall simulator, seed germination (made a living seedling necklace), pet farm animals, learn the difference between fruits and vegetables, learn about a cotton picker, and they even enjoyed a hay ride around the farm.
This event would not be possible without the numerous volunteers from the organizations listed above as well as others that were in attendance that included: twelve FFA members from Wyatt Middle School and Teresa Lindberg along with a student teacher, eight 4-H members, Joseph Fajna from F&F Farms, Jeff Roach, Associate Director of CBSWCD, Wayne Hammond and family, a representative from Ag in the Classroom, and several members from the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. The FFA members began the day filling goodie bags for every student and teacher. The FFA members and 4-H students then helped set up stations, served as tour guides, provided a puppet show, hosted educational learning stations, and helped clean up afterwards.
Farm day is an extremely fast-paced day from start to finish. It is not only a day for the students but also for the teachers, parents, and volunteers. It is rewarding to see the excitement for learning and hearing the appreciation throughout the day and the days following the event.
“Our district is extremely appreciative to all the volunteers that are willing to share their time, energy, and knowledge in helping make this event possible. We are so thankful to Jesse and Susan Harrell for opening up their farm and home for this event. Susan is a huge part of planning from start to finish and goes above and beyond to help make sure this event runs smoothly. It was an amazing day all around and we can’t wait for next year’s,” said Jennifer Coker, Chowan Basin SWCD’s Conservation Education Technician.
