On the first day of school, familiarity was there for most students heading to Greensville County High School, E.W. Wyatt Middle School, and Greensville Elementary School. That is not the case for any fifth graders that went to Belfield Elementary School Tuesday morning.
Students in the GCPS system first enroll in kindergarten. It’s the first of five years at the site that ends with the children graduating from fourth grade. E.W. Wyatt Middle School students spend their sixth through eighth grades at the school before heading to Greensville County High School for four years.
Belfield Elementary School students spend only their fifth-grade year at Belfield. That’s it. On the one hand, the students know the majority of their classmates. On the other hand, they are all experiencing a new school together. It can be intimidating.
“I’m a little scared and excited at the same time,” fifth-grader Na’asi Turner said. “It’s a whole new game. I do know about half of the teachers here, so that is a good thing.”
Belfield Elementary Principal Mary Person said she sometimes feels like a kid before the first day of classes at the school.
“I’m excited to see the kids,” Person said. “We get a new group of kids every year. It’s not like we know them from last year.”
Person and staff were on hand to greet the students as they came through the door Tuesday. An argument could be made that the Belfield teachers appeared giddier about the school year than the kids entering the building for their first day. The kids are learning the layout of the school and the differences from their time spent at Greensville Elementary.
The teachers and staff of GCPS have been at work for a couple of weeks preparing for the new school year. On Tuesday, GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards made the rounds to all the schools. This year’s first day of school is very different from 2021.
“We’re coming back without the component of COVID being a major conversation, without the temperature checks, without the desk shields,” Edwards said. “Of course, we have those available if people want them. Mask wearing is still optional here at GCPS. We’re just happy that our kids are back in school.”
Edwards is in his second year as superintendent of schools. His 212-degree temperature motto again rings throughout the GCPS division. The motto encourages students and teachers to take that extra step. At 211 degrees water is hot. At 212 degrees, water is boiling. Boiling water produces steam that can power a locomotive, and that one extra degree makes all the difference.
The students and the staff of Belfield started their journey to reach that one extra degree Tuesday morning as the 2022-23 school year officially kicked off.
