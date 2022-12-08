It was an exciting honor for local resident Blair Dickens, age 16.
Dickens recently competed in the Miss Virginia Star pageant and was crowned as Teen Miss Virginia Star. The teen was recognized for her community service, won people’s choice, interview, gown, and was named Miss Congeniality for her division.
Dickens will serve this year as Teen Miss Virginia Star making appearances and performing community service. She already has a jump on that by reading to Kindergarten students at Franklin City Elementary schools, and reading to first and second graders at Greensville Elementary School. The teen also hosted a booth at the GES Math Olympics, she has filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, purchased gifts for the Angel Tree, and volunteered to help some younger children with math after school. She was also the Emcee at the Miss Tidewater Pageant in November. Dickens will continue to do community service during her year of service.
Dickens has a platform of mental health awareness for teens and tweens, and reducing the stigmatism that comes from asking for or needing help. She will be speaking on her platform at several events as well as having fundraising for donating to programs for youth and mental illness. She also began the program of Pencils for teachers and continues to collect and donate locally.
Dickens is the daughter of Doug and Tina Dickens, of Skippers, the paternal granddaughter of Doug Dickens Sr. of Skippers, the paternal granddaughter of Peggy Goddard of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, and the maternal granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Boswell of Florence, South Carolina.
