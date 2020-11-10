Since our last update on Wednesday, Nov. 1, the community has contributed $1,200 to the Christmas Happiness Fund, bringing the total to $1,675.
In 1976 former Editor of the Independent-Messenger Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services Director Judy English established the Christmas Happiness Fund to bring Christmas joy to children in the community that otherwise may have woken up Christmas morning without a present to open. Through the years, individuals, businesses, and others have opened their hearts and contributed nearly $400,000 to make sure disadvantaged youth had a Christmas to remember.
This year, our goal is to raise $13,000 to bring Christmas happiness to approximately 300 children in the Emporia-Greensville community. Suppose you would like to help us reach our goal. In that case, you can drop off your donation at the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St., or mail your contribution to the Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St., Emporia, VA 23847. Every penny donated goes toward presents for Emporia-Greensville children in need.
Here are the most recent contributions to the 2020 Christmas Happiness Fund:
* $250 from anonymous in memory of Nancy and Claude Scott;
* $150 from anonymous in memory of Daisy Butler, Beulah Podstepny, Crawford Scott, and Lorena Scott;
* $600 from David Edmonds and Ellen Edmonds;
* $200 from Jacqueline Moore in memory of Mary B. Jones;
New: $1,200
Total: $1,675
Goal; $13,000
