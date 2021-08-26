There is no rest for the weary.
That includes the Emporia-Greensville Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Club member Dale Temple explained the process as the 15th annual Beta Sigma Phi Tournament golfers headed to the Emporia Country Club course to play golf.
“We’ve been working on this since last year,” Temple said. “When the one ended last August, we started working on this one. It takes several meetings to get it together. We have to get a budget, and then we go and find hole sponsors. We also go out and ask people for donations. Everybody in the community has blessed us. Even with the COVID last year, everybody came through. The tournament is a team effort. It’s not just one person. Everybody works together to make it happen.”
Plenty of sunshine covered the course, but the temperatures spiked more than usual. The sorority sisters made sure there was plenty of water to go around. Twenty-seven teams of four registered for this year’s event. The ages of golfers ranged from 16 to some in their 80s. The tournament brought veteran participants and first-timers as well.
“I’ve played in this tournament the past few years,” Meredith Sasser said. “It’s always a fun event, and it’s for a good cause.”
Sasser invited Nick Gardner to play 18 holes of golf. A chance to play golf was more than enough reason for Gardner to hop on a golf cart and take a few swings of the club.
Twenty-seven teams playing on 18 holes takes creativity to keep the golfers moving through the line. The shotgun start placed golfers at all 18 holes on the course for the 1 p.m. tee-time. The well-organized process plays a prominent role in golfers returning year after year. The mission of the tournament plays a more significant role for many.
“I wanted to help the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and its mission of helping different clubs and organizations in the community,” Barry Grizzard said. “It’s a great group to have in Emporia, and I just want to show I support it.”
The sorority needs a lot of golfers to participate to succeed in its mission. With the number of golfers hitting triple digits, success was inevitable. Once the organization pays its fees to the Emporia Country Club and others, it takes the rest of the money and distributes it to community groups in December or sometimes January.
Volunteer fire departments, groups distributing Christmas presents to children in need, and civic groups benefit from the sorority’s efforts. Beta Sigma Phi also distributes college scholarships annually.
The 15th annual Beta Sigma Phi Golf Tournament is over. The work on the 16th annual Beat Sigma Phi Golf Tournament is already underway.
