Spiritual renewal is permeating through Emporia-Greensville throughout the week. Evangelist Mark Hopkins and the Encounter Revival Singers grace the stage of the Emporia-Greensville Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. for nightly sessions from through Saturday. The revival kicked off Monday.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Encounter Revival Ministries brings the Word through music and youth ministry, heading week-long gatherings emphasizing spiritual revival. Hopkins was pleased with Encounter’s recent visit to Front Royal.
“Since leaving the headquarters in January, our time on the road has gone wonderfully,” he said. “God truly blessed in the meetings at Front Royal. People were renewed and refreshed. (There were) Many visitors and evangelistic opportunities. One teen girl from a really bad home situation trusted Christ. She was baptized this past Sunday after we left and two more people trusted Christ at the church on Sunday.”
Hopkins is the keynote speaker for the current revival in Emporia. His return to Encounter Revival Ministries is a natural fit. He was a member of the Encounter Revival Ministries team in 1997-98.
The Encounter Revival singers travel from place to place for the week-long revivals. The team’s travels have taken it to New York, Ohio, Michigan, and other sites. The members are a group of college-age adults on a one-year sabbatical to minister and share the Gospel through their travels. Those travels landed in Emporia Monday.at the Performing Arts Cent
You can learn more about the ministry at www.encounterrevival.org.
For more information about the revival, contact Pastor Rick Ragan by email at rickragan2555@gmail.com or 434-634-3333.
