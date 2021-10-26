Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia recently held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the unveiling of its new three-dimensional mammography unit.
The machine, from the company Hologic, takes up most of a small room in the radiology wing of the hospital, and is capable of detecting early signs of breast cancer through 3D mammography technology — more specifically known as tomosynthesis. While less advanced units only capture a two-dimensional image, a 3D mammography unit can take multiple images of the breast and combine them into a three-dimensional model.
This will hopefully give doctors a more accurate picture of a patient’s condition, while also reducing the possibility of false positives.
“It can be especially useful in examining dense breast tissue,” said Dr. Emily Bellavance, oncologist at Bon Secours. “It can pick up on cancers that we might not have otherwise seen on traditional mammograms.”
According to Bon Secours’ director of operations, Jay Ewing, the new machine will replace and supplant their previous two-dimensional mammography unit. Doctors at the Emporia hospital believe it will provide more accurate results in less time while causing less grief for the patients.
“It cuts down on calling patients back for additional studies because of what might have been seen on the mammogram,” said Dr. Bellavance. “For example, with the 3D mammograms, something that might have looked abnormal on a 2D mammogram that would have required an anxiety-producing phone call to the patient, having them come back for more studies…we would cut down on that situation.”
The machine cost a pretty penny to install, at around $400,000. Still, hospital officials believe it will more than make up for its cost in the amount of unnecessary procedures it prevents. More important than that, however, is the service it provides to patients in Greensville County.
Other hospitals in the Bon Secours system already have similar machines installed. But now that the Emporia branch has one of its own, women in the Southside region will not have to drive an hour north for something that could potentially save their life.
“This allows our patients to stay locally, in our community, and not have to travel long distances to get that same level of service,” said Ewing.
