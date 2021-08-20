Step N Style Shoes owner Syrena Walton got to see her lifelong dream come to fruition last week.
Emporia Mayor Carolyn Carey cut the ribbon at the store located at 139 Baker St. in Emporia Friday afternoon.
“I’m overjoyed,” Walton said. “This is just a perfect day. I’m humbled and I’m grateful.”
Walton has owned the shoe store for about three years now, but the chance to open a brick and mortar storefront is something she couldn’t pass up. She said owning her own store is something that has been in the works since she was just a girl.
“When I was young, I told my mom that one day I’m going to open up my own shoe store,” Walton said. “Today, this is where it all starts.”
Syrena’s mother, Barbara, runs the store most days. Syrena said it’s a blessing to be able to have a business where she can be around her family as much as she is.
Emporia City Manager William Johnson, who held one end of the ribbon during Friday’s event, said it was great to welcome a new business to the historical Baker Street in Emporia. He said there’s a long way to go to get the area of the City looking like it did in its heyday.
Step N Style Shoes is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
