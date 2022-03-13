RICHMOND — Bon Secours, which is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, announced that it was named the recipient of the prestigious Medicus Integra© Award, which was conceived and developed by The Coalition for Physician Well-Being. The award is based upon the belief that physician resilience and well-being is not only good for physicians but is conducive to healthy organizational culture and essential to quality patient care.
“It’s no secret that a healthy and engaged physician workforce often means enhanced patient care, greater efficiency, better working relationships, and improved quality and safety,” said Dianne McCallister, M.D., Coalition board member and president of Diagnosis Well, Inc., Denver, Colorado. “Now health care organizations can better gauge how they are doing in terms of the intentional programming and resources they are providing to help physicians achieve balance in their lives and derive joy in their practice of medicine.”
It is in the best interest of health care organizations to give attention to the well-being of physicians and demonstrate intentionality in developing strategies and initiatives to help prevent burnout and promote physician wellness. To qualify, nominating organizations must submit comprehensive documentation identifying and itemizing their efforts and results in four key categories: Resilience, Learning, Business & Quality, and Culture.
“We know that balanced, healthy, fulfilled physicians are more likely to communicate and collaborate effectively with patients and staff, demonstrate care and compassion, and experience better outcomes,” said Ted Hamilton, board chair of the Coalition and chief mission integration officer of AdventHealth. “I believe that if given a choice, most of us would prefer to go to, or work for, a health care organization that prioritizes physician well-being.”
Bon Secours Mercy Health is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and throughout Ireland.
“We are honored to be recognized by Medicus Integra for our physician well-being programs,” said Herbert Schumm, M.D., vice president, medical director education and physician engagement. “The caregivers across our ministry have performed beautifully over the past two years, but it is not enough to shower them with praise and thanks, which are all well-deserved.
At Bon Secours Mercy Health we are deliberate about our approach to recognize their human dignity and therefore their needs for care and support for their well-being.”
— Information about the Medicus Integra award and other physician well-being programs and information, visit: https://www.forphysicianwellbeing.org/medicus-integra-
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.