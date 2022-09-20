The American Red Cross holds blood drives every two months inside the gymnasium at the Family YMCA of Emporia/Greensville. The last drive, held in mid-July, was called off halfway through due to problems with the air conditioning system at the YMCA.
Fortunately, that was not the case this month, as dozens showed up at the YMCA for the fifth of six blood drives held by the Red Cross in 2022.
“This time, they got [the air conditioning] working really good,” said donation event coordinator Donnie Clements, who has been volunteering at local blood drives since 1968.
According to Clements, the event managed to fill all 83 donation slots. While some had to be deferred for reasons such as low iron count, this would still make for a massive increase over the yield from the last, curtailed blood drive. At July’s event, the Red Cross could only collect 20-21 units (roughly equivalent to pints) before it was called off.
This couldn’t come at a better time, as the American Red Cross has dealt with a persistent shortage of both blood and platelets since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Surges in infection numbers thanks to more persistent variants have led to cancelled drives and lower donation numbers, which have only perpetuated to the crisis.
One of the dozens who showed up to donate was Charles Kasper, a former forester who is now retired. After giving at Wednesday’s drive, Kasper received a special pin marking the 45 gallons of blood he has donated over the years.
“The Lord blessed me with good health,” said Kasper. “I want to try to help somebody else.”
The next YMCA blood drive will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.