SKIPPERS — Whatever building you’re reading this in right now, or whatever streets you drove to get there, if you’re in Greensville County, there’s a chance that the Vulcan Materials Company may have provided the building blocks to make it possible, in the form of construction aggregate.
“Our material goes into concrete, goes into bases or foundations...literally, if you drive on it, you go to school, you live in a home, you have aggregate material in and around you everywhere,” said community relations manager Joshua Robins.
Last November, Vulcan’s facility in Skippers hosted the first luncheon for the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce in a year and a half. The event was such a success that both parties decided to do it all over again in 2022, but with a twist.
On Saturday afternoon, Vulcan and the EGCC put together the Skippers Quarry Neighbor Open House, an event open to anyone in the area who RSVP’d by July 5th. There were plenty of fun activities for children and families to partake in, as well as a pop-up cafe serving burgers, hot dogs, and popsicles among other delicacies.
The centerpiece of the event was a chartered bus tour where guests took an exciting -- and for some, slightly scary -- ride through the quarry itself, which is roughly 430 feet deep and 121 acres in area. Guests frequently stood up to take pictures of the exciting quarry views with their smartphones as they got to see firsthand the process of drilling, excavating, and transporting rock from the quarry.
Back at the Vulcan garage, children and families also marveled at some of Vulcan’s excavation equipment which was on display, including a Caterpillar Off-Highway Truck and a Large Wheel Loader.
Mining operations have taken place at the Skippers site since 1920, thanks to the abundance of granite and other valuable materials. However, it wasn’t until the early 1990s that Vulcan Materials took over the facility.
The Skippers facility is just one of 64 facilities maintained by Vulcan Materials in Virginia alone. According to Vulcan’s marketing materials, there are currently 40 employees working at the Skippers facility, 19 of whom currently live in Greensville County. The facility produces 1.5 million tons of material per year, much of which is shipped by rail via CSX.
Overall, Vulcan is one of the largest contributors to the county’s economy, bringing in over $326,000 in property taxes and contributing over $200,000 to local schools and organizations since 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.