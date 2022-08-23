They are known as weekend warriors.
One weekend of every month and two weeks during the summer, the 116 weekend warriors of the Emporia-Greensville based 1710th Transportation Company Army National Guard unit is in the field. Three members of the crew are full-time soldiers.
If an emergency arises and the 1710th is called to action, Sgt. First Class Derrick Harmon is tasked to have his team ready to go at a moment’s notice. Harmon always prepares for the call to action through the unit’s monthly training exercises. He is responsible for assuring the soldiers have all the necessary equipment and logistics. The 1710th’s last deployment was in Washington D.C. in early 2021. The group hasn’t been called on to assist with the recent flooding in southwest Virginia. Harmon has little doubt his soldiers would be ready if called upon.
“If anything does come up we are prepared to move out to do anything that’s needed for the state,” Harmon said.
How does one benefit from joining the Army National Guard? Captain Karen Owens cited education as an attractive factor in many becoming a weekend warrior. Soldiers can receive $20,000 to assist in paying for their studies and receive substantial medical benefits consisting of Tr-Care and dental. The soldiers also learn the skills needed for career advancement in the fields they practice in the Army National Guard.
The 1710th partnership with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is a perfect fit as a transportation unit. Many 1710th soldiers use their time in the Army National Guard as a step toward receiving their commercial drivers’ licenses. Other Army National Guard units specialize in medical and other high-wage fields for the soldiers to pursue careers.
Staff Sgt. Dontrel Johnson is another full-time member of the 1710th. Johnson stays busy assuring everything is up to code for the unit.
“I handle all the HR operations,” Johnson said. “I take care of the paperwork, pay, and medical compliance issues. I make sure everything is taken care of administratively.”
On Sunday, the 1710th hosted an open house for the Emporia-Greensville community to bring citizens up to speed on the mission of the team. The open house is the first step in the transportation company’s renewed effort to get more involved with the community.
