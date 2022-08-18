Heidi Bishop noticed she was receiving many calls from Franklin, Emporia, and other areas of Southside Virginia. The calls came while she was working in an urgent care facility in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
The number of calls coming in from across the state border indicated an unfilled void of urgent care in Southside, Virginia. Bishop decided to open Hospitality Health Quick Home Care in Emporia. The company officially opened on July 6, and the urgent care facility's clientele is growing daily. The Emporia Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the city's newest business with a ribbon cutting. Emporia Mayor Carolyn Carey, City Manager William Johnson, and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne were on hand to help Bishop celebrate her new adventure.
"It's been amazing," Bishop said. "Everyone has been so warm and inviting. It's been a nice welcoming from the whole community."
It did not take long for the community to discover the new urgent care facility in the Walmart Shopping Center. Bishop estimates the volume of customers had quadrupled from when it first opened a month ago. Most patients are walk-ins, and the large variety of services is an attractive magnet to get customers through the facility's doors.
Patients seeking urgent care or occupational health services no longer need to call a facility south of the Virginia line. Patients with high blood pressure have the opportunity to keep an eye on their blood pressure through an app on their cell phones. It also allows the Hospitality Health Quick Home Care staff to monitor its patients' measurements and overall risk factors. Hospitality Health Quick Home Care is open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lacerations and emergency medicine are part of the package provided by Bishop and her staff. Hospitality Health Quick Home Care offers its customers a wide range of services, and that range is rapidly growing. On Aug. 15, the company launches its weight loss clinic.
After Bishop received her Master's in Health Science at Drexel University in Philadelphia in 2011, she started a career in urgent care in Roanoke Rapids. She saw the need for similar services in Southside Virginia and answered the call to fill the void.
