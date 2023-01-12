The TopHand Foundation, located on West Atlantic Street in Emporia, will host its 7th annual steak dinner fundraiser event on Saturday, Feb. 4.
All proceeds from the event will go toward TopHand’s various youth sports and community outreach programs.
The annual steak dinner is one of TopHand’s two major fundraising events each year, with the other being an annual golf tournament held during the fall at Emporia Country Club.
TopHand gives the youth of Emporia a safe place to spend their after-school hours, with numerous sports programs including baseball, softball, and gymnastics. TopHand’s Reds and Storm teams regularly travel up and down the East Coast to compete in tournaments during the middle of the year.
On top of the funds required to keep the youth sports programs humming, TopHand is currently seeking donations toward a new automated external defibrillator (AED). The one currently on the TopHand premises, which was granted by an anonymous donor, is nearing the end of its shelf life.
“The previous one that we had was donated to us, so we knew that it was always going to have a short life expectancy,” said TopHand co-owner Rustin Jessee.
Tickets for the steak dinner are $40 apiece. There will also be a reverse raffle, where the winner will take home a grand prize of $8,000, as well as a silent auction for the chance to win various prizes. Reverse raffle tickets will be $100 each, and only 200 tickets will be sold.
In addition, an entire table can be reserved for $400. This will include tickets and reserved seating for eight guests, as well as a choice between a bucket of beer, a bottle of wine, or eight airplane bottles.
The deadline to purchase tickets for the dinner is Sunday, Jan. 23. For more information, contact TopHand at (434) 336-1950 or Rustin Jessee at 757-537-8480.
