For those still looking for last-minute holiday gifts, it’s not too late to purchase gift cards to use at Emporia’s local businesses. There are still plenty of cards available for sale, at least for the moment.
However, you’ll have to look elsewhere to get in on the savings. Sales of the gift cards have moved to the City of Emporia Administration Office, located on South Main Street.
Customers must pay with cash, and can purchase five cards at maximum. This is to ensure that as many people as possible have a chance to take part in the savings. Each card carries $20 of value, but only costs $10 to purchase.
30 local businesses are participating in the endeavor, ranging from restaurants (Fork in the Road, FoSho Sports Grille) to hardware stores (City Auto Hardware, Emporia Building Center) to beauty parlors (Q-Mac Salon, So Addictive Boutique).
Already, some of them have reported positive returns. One of these is Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts, located on Halifax Street near the Chamber of Commerce building.
Clements and Stephanie Mayes formed the Picture Perfect framing business in 2000, moving into the former First National Bank building at the corner of Halifax and Main Street in 2011 and adding a gift shop in 2018. Clements also runs a photography shop out of the same address.
According to Stephanie, Picture Perfect has seen a boost in sales over the holiday season thanks to the gift card program.
“I have gotten a tremendous amount of coupons in. People are using them,” said Mayes. “We’ve got some new customers, a lot of old customers that are using them. It’s been good. It’s been very helpful.”
As of Tuesday morning, 873 of the 2,500 allocated cards have already been sold, leaving 1,673 available for purchase. Sales of the gift cards will continue until either Tuesday, Dec. 28, or until funds are exhausted — whichever comes first. All gift cards purchased will expire on Jan. 31, 2022.
